Bhumi Pednekar And Sushant Singh Rajput Promote Sonchiriya; Taimur Goes For Another Horse Ride

    Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput are all geared up for the release of their upcoming picture Sonchiriya. The two were snapped during a promotional event of the film on Thursday. Taimur Ali Khan seems to be going steady with his horse riding lessons. He looked adorable when snapped during his lesson on Thursday. Raveena Tandon and Rakesyh Omprakash Mehra were keynote speakers at the ITCH summit today, and posed for photos being clicked by the media. See all the celebrities' pictures!

    Bhumi & Sushant All Excited For Sonchiriya

    Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput are evidently excited about the release of their upcoming film Sonchiriya. The two were snapped at a promotional event of the movie today. Bhumi looked ravishing in a red one shoulder jump suit. Sushant, on the other hand, looked casual in a blue graphic t-shirt teamed with black pants. Sonchiriya, also starring Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana, releases today, March 1st. A special screening of the film was held on Wednesday night for celebs from the film fraternity.

    Taimur Is Taking His Horse Riding Lessons Seriously

    Taimur Ali Khan seems to be taking his horse riding lessons seriously as he was snapped during yet another lesson on Thursday. The little Nawab looked cute as a button when he was snapped with the same chestnut colored horse that has been helping him with the lessons. Tim Tim was wearing a stripped t-shirt with red shorts, and had a look of intense focus on his adorable face.

    Raveena Tandon Was A Key Note Speaker At The ITCH Summit

    Raveena Tandon was a key note speaker at the ITCH summit on Thursday. The summit brought together people from various fields such as art, culture, politics, social activism. Raveena posed for photos during the media session. She looked pretty in an emerald green floor length anarkali dress, with the dupatta wrapped around her neck, and her hair tied up in a bun.

    Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Was Also A Key Note Speaker At The Summit

    Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was another key note speaker at the ITCH summit, along with Raveena Tandon. He too was clicked by the media at the event. Mehra's next film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is set to hit the theatres on March 15th.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 2:29 [IST]
