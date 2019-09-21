Bhumi Pednekar Turns Climate Warrior; Uses Her Influence To Spread Climate Change Awareness!

Bollywood celebrities are realizing their inherent power in making a difference to much needed issues. By way of reaching out to their fans, and acting as powerful influencers, many celebrities are talking about important social issues.

Bhumi Pednekar has turned Climate Warrior and using her social media platform to reach out to her fans and spread awareness about climate change. Climate Warrior is a pan India campaign aimed at raising awareness about climate change and environment protection.

Bhumi shared a video of her campaign on Twitter, and wrote, "Climate Warrior is my attempt to start a dialogue with people who work tirelessly to save the environment and highlight the crisis that we find ourselves in due to climate change."

Climate Warrior is my attempt to start a dialogue with people who work tirelessly to save the environment and highlight the crisis that we find ourselves in due to climate change. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/GD7s0IMBS0 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) September 21, 2019

She continued further, "It's a platform through which I hope to keep reminding people that climate change is real and comes with some serious repercussions. Through this initiative, I'm going to work towards bringing positive social change that's the need of the hour."

"The campaign will champion the efforts of these warriors regularly and ask people to participate in saving our planet because the threat to humanity is imminent and the time to act is now," she added.

Urging people to make small changes to their lifestyle and thought process, she concluded, "I want to make people aware that by making minor yet significant changes in their daily lifestyle and thought process, they can help stop the damaging impact that's happening on our climate."

Recently, many Bollywood celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and others have been campaigning for a Cauvery river revitalization project called Cauvery Calling. Kangana even donated a whopping Rs 42 Lakhs to the cause, which aims to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery river basin.

