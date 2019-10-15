Bhumi Pednekar's Vogue Cover Sparks Controversy; Gets Slammed For Being 'Photoshopped & Whitewashed'

As actress Bhumi Pednekar graces the digital cover of Vogue for October, the actress as well as the magazine cover, got slammed mercilessly by netizens. Fans feel that she's unrecognisable in the picture and looks more like Deepika Padukone. Check out how strongly the netizens reacted..

@niyati_2994: "Why have you white washed the poor thing!"

@mera.vichar: "Photo shop...itna photo shop ki insaan ki shakal kya i san hi badal gaya...too much...why they are crazy of this much whitish complexion."

@abraamadityasingh: "U put a strong caption and then photoshop her face and make her unrecognisable."

@instant_rohan: "She literally looks like @deepikapadukone 😍😍."

@almasmalik9: "@vogueindia she doesn't look like @bhumipednekar."

@almasmalik9: "@vogueindia with editing don't kill the originality of face."

@rachana.rajke: "She is an inspiration❤️... But this picture too much of photoshop."

Clearly, fans aren't very impressed with the cover page of Vogue featuring Bhumi.

On a related note, while speaking to Vogue, Bhumi talked about sexism in the film industry and said, "There is sexism in our industry. There are pay parity issues. There is a casting couch. We live in a country where if an actor snips two inches off their hair, there will be a national headline. This means that if you're in the spotlight, you have the power to change mindsets. Of course, I want to entertain first. But I want some sense to prevail with the cinema I do." (sic)

(Social media posts are unedited)