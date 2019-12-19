Bhumi Pednekar Was Heartbroken When Sonchiriya Got Snubbed At Award Shows!

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is heartbroken because her dacoit drama, Sonchiriya got snubbed at awards functions. Speaking of the same, Bhumi told Mid-day, "It is heartbreaking that the film didn't get its due. For me, it will always be at the top of my filmography as it taught me a lot. Abhishek changed me as an actor. The film required a lot from me - I was playing a rape survivor who had a child marriage. I couldn't have tapped into those emotions without Abhishek's guidance."

2019 has been one fabulous year as it saw Bhumi's four releases - Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi said, "The benchmark for what I expect of myself is so high right now that I hope I can keep meeting it."

Speaking of Sonchiriya being snubbed at awards shows, Bhumi admitted that it did feel bad. However she believed that Sonchiriya never faced a dearth of love. It earned a lot of respect. Bhumi further added that she does not understand how awards work, but said that any appreciation for her work is good.

"I don't want to do a film to get an award. I want the audience's respect, and if you get an award in the process, that's great," added the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress.

Bhumi will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht - a period drama, which also casts Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.