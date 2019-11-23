    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bhumi Pednekar Wasn't The First Choice For Bala; Makers Wanted To Cast Dark-complexioned Actor!

      By
      |

      Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar-Yami Gautam starrer 'Bala' is having an impressive run at the box office and has already crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. Before the film's release, Bhumi had received flak for playing a dark-skinned character in the film.

      Recently while speaking with PTI, the film's director Amar Kaushik revealed that the actress wasn't the first choice and the makers had thought of casting a dark-complexioned actor instead.

      Bala Director Amar Kaushik Speaks Up

      Bala Director Amar Kaushik Speaks Up

      While defending his decision of casting Bhumi Pednekar, Bala director Amar Kaushik said not experimenting with the look of a character will confine an actor only to a "particular kind of role".

      Bhumi Pednekar Wasn't The First Choice For The Film

      Bhumi Pednekar Wasn't The First Choice For The Film

      The filmmaker revealed, "There was an initial thought about casting a dark skinned actor. I can't say who we approached as this is not right to say. During the audition, you get to know whether an actor suits the part or not. The actor should look convincing. I felt Bhumi was superb for this character."

      Amar Kaushik Questions The 'Double Standards' Of Audience

      Amar Kaushik Questions The 'Double Standards' Of Audience

      "I felt Bhumi was fit to play Latika. But we had to do something about the colour. We did some tests on her (to get the dark skin colour). If the hero is going bald or anything, there isn't an issue but when a female actor does (something), it is asked why this is done. For me, it was important how she is as a performer," he told PTI.

      Experimenting Is A Part Of An Actor's Job

      Experimenting Is A Part Of An Actor's Job

      "We had thought people might say something or react in a certain way due to the colour thing," he said, adding that physical transformation, whether putting on weight or changing skin tone, is part of the job. Otherwise an actor will not be able to do anything... Then, it will be about an actor being suitable only for a particular kind of a role," said Amar Kaushik.

      Read more about: bala bhumi pednekar
      Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
