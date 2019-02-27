When Bhumi Pednekar Went Barefoot On The Streets Of Mumbai For This Reason!

Bhumi Pednekar has made a name for herself by being a thorough perfectionist towards her craft. She leaves no stones unturned when it comes to getting into the skin of her characters and for her upcoming film Sonchiriya, Bhumi has definitely gone the extra mile.

We have learnt that Bhumi, who plays a girl from 1970s Chambal valley, walked barefoot on the streets of Mumbai to train herself for Abhishek Chaubey's next. Want to know why? Here's the reason.

A unit source reveals, "Abhishek is a director who always stresses on authenticity and he etches out characters that reflect the society and the times in which they are set. In Sonchiriya, Bhumi plays a girl from 1970's Chambal. Girls back then went about doing their household chores barefoot!

They used to walk several miles to go to a market, they used to walk for hours to get water and they did all of this barefoot. Abhishek wanted Bhumi to showcase this and Bhumi was relishing at the prospect of a great challenge as an actor."

The source adds, "Bhumi actually started walking barefoot for about 2 months before the shoot started. She first walked in her garden, then she stepped out to walk on the roads barefoot! She was aware of the dangers of walking barefoot but she was loving becoming Indumati (her character in the film).

After a few days, she started walking in a big, dusty and rocky ground near Abhishek's office. Chambal's terrain was similar to this terrain and Bhumi started intense preparation here. Of course, she cut herself regularly but this exercise also made her tough and gave her the confidence to shoot barefoot in Chambal. Everyone was mighty impressed with her dedication at the shoot."

When asked, Bhumi confirmed saying, "Yes, it was a difficult preparation process. Perhaps, the most difficult one to date but I absolutely loved becoming my character. It was really tough to walk barefoot but it had to be done for the authenticity that Abhishek wanted to bring to the movie. You will understand how much these small nuances have added to the film when you see Sonchiriya."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Sonchiriya also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranveer Shorey. The film is slated for a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi this Friday.

