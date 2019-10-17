Bhumi Pednekar Worked 18-Hour Shifts For 15 Days Straight!

Bhumi Pednekar is currently super busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh, and also with the shoot of another film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apparently, the actress has gone all out for her work commitments, and has been working 18 hour shifts the last 15 days! Who said the live of actors is all glamorous and no hard work?

We rarely get to see the effort that goes into making movies. Especially the hectic schedules that actors sometimes need to pull off when they have they are busy with multiple films. Bhumi is doing just that with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh right now.

"Bhumi's schedule is all over the place currently with 3 films up for release. She has had no time to rest for the last 15 days because she is promoting Saand Ki Aankh that is up for release this Diwali, finishing shoot of Pati Patni Aur Who (Bhumi wrapped her portions day before) and also getting neck deep into planning for Bala promotions!" informs a source.

"Bhumi gets deeply invested into the films that she does and goes all out to promote her movies. She has given 30 days to promote Saand Ki Aankh because she believes in the film and wants the film to do exceedingly well. She is doing multiple promotional exercises in a single day and has been pulling off 18 hour shoots. Couple of days she pulled off 20 hour shifts!" the source adds.

Saand Ki Aankh is a film based on the world's oldest sharp shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, played by Bhumi and Taapsee. It is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali, on October 25. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Pati Patni Aur Woh, is a remake of the Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha. The remake features Bhumi, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. It is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, and is scheduled for release on December 6, 2019.

Bala is a comedy film about a balding man, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi. It is slated for release on November 11.

