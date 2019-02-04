English
    Bhushan Kumar Set To Rule 2019 With Back-To-Back Films!

    2019 looks like a year full of movies as Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is all set to treat the audience with films like Rule Breakers, Batla House, Bharat, Arjun Patiala, Taanaji, De De Pyar De, Kabir Singh, Satellite Shankar to name a few.

    Bhushan Kumar has kickstarted 2019 with a bang. Under the banner of T-Series, the producer has announced 2 big films at the beginning of this year.

    Earlier this morning, Bhushan Kumar took to his social media sharing the title of his upcoming dance franchise starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The filmmaker tweeted sharing, "Happy and elated to present you the first look of our biggest dance film of the year! This one's for all the rule breakers. #3IsComing this 8th November".

    Recently, the filmmaker had also announced a new flick titled Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.

    After working in their last project together, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series signed 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi as their exclusive actress. After smashing records with Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), she is now exclusively signed by T-Series to be their new talent who will work in their home productions and music videos.

    The studio, who already have their in-house music artists, are proud to have Nora on board as their talent. Nora will be seen as an exclusive artist who will feature in films, music videos, web series, web movies. Bhushan Kumar's upcoming productions has Nora in important roles like Bharat starring Salman Khan, Batla House with John Abraham and Rule breakers alongside Varun Dhawan.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
