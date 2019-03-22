Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Defeats PewDiePie To Become The Most Subscribed YouTube Channel

Indian film production house and music label T-Series is leading Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel by more than 33,000 subscribers and has become the world's No 1 YouTube Channel. Currently, T-series has over 90,528,290 subscribers, while PewDiePie has a subscriber count of 90,494,295.

The battle between the two channels has been going on for long. T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started the #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.

"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World's No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, I started this channel."

"Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," Bhushan tweeted earlier this month.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and T-Series, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube. The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.

(PTI News)