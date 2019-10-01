Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Has Taken Around 150 Designer Outfits To The House!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. She is all set to discard her image as a 'TV bahu' and tap into her fashionable side during the show. Devoleena has packed around 150 designer outfits to wear in the much talked about house in Bigg Boss 13. Read on!

Devoleena is ready to present a different image of herself through Bigg Boss. She told Times Of India, "I am taking around 150 outfits which has a mix of everything including night suits, gowns and other designer wear. I am just excited to wear all these clothes inside the Bigg Boss house. I am not too fond of make-up, so I won't go over the top but will definitely try to look presentable on-screen. I will keep my look simple and use minimal make-up."

Speaking to TOI when she was preparing to enter the show, Devoleena had said, "I am having a whale of a time preparing for my entry in Bigg Boss 13. My house is full of designer outfits that I will be taking inside. I literally felt as if I am getting married and everyone is busy preparing for it. (laughs). It is a different phase of life and I am thoroughly enjoying it. I just hope I win hearts when I am inside the BB house."

This is Devoleena's first time being part of a reality show. No wonder she is so excited!

