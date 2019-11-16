Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Synopsis - Janta's Verdict Puts The Housemates In A Fix

The week that went at Bigg Boss 13 by was nothing less than a roller coaster ride for the housemates with a lot of new revelations and new sides of the contestants coming to the fore. Even the new entrants have rolled up their sleeves and are showing their best game to the audience. Now it was time for the contestants to hear it from Salman Khan about their performance. The Dabang host enters on the title track of 'Dabang’ with a gang of little Chulbul Pandeys.

He begins the episode by saying that how the scenario inside the house is very much similar to the scenario in the real world outside. The house saw a lot of new alliances, political changes, fights, reunion etc in the week passed by. He decides to meet the contestants through Me Tv. He first starts with asking Bhau on what the different voices are he makes (referring to fart). The conversation leads to Bhau making fun of all the housemates and how everyone behaves in a very sophisticated manner but in the end, they all are absolutely Desi like him. Salman later talks about the different tags the housemates gave each other. Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announces a task wherein each housemate gives different tags like gayab, entertainer, coward, leadership, etc to the new contestants including Devoleena and Rashami Desai.

Vishal starts first and gives Bol Bacchan tag to Bhau. He gets agitated and opposes Vishal but later all the contestants tag him Bol Bacchan and Devoleena even expresses displeasure about his way of speaking. He clarifies that even though his style is different, he never puts anyone down or abuses anyone. The contestants later consider Vishal as the leader as he could win the hearts of the contestants just within a few days of entering the house. A sweet moment takes place between Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena when everyone appreciates Devoleena's attempts to woo Sidharth Shukla and tag her as the entertainer of the house. Vishal and Bhau have a showdown once again when Vishal thinks that Bhau is getting aggressive and targeting him. Other housemates intervene and try to resolve the fight.

When Salman Khan meets them, he gives them a reality check on what is audience perception about them. He criticizes the contestants and says that their guess is wrong, and they should rather focus on the game. Salman says that the audience's opinion is absolutely different, and the real entertainer is Bhau whereas Shefali is the real leader. The contestants also get a chance to see the videos of the fans and answer their questions on their game

Salman also appreciates Asim for playing well in the game and for being very honest to himself. On the other hand, he expresses his disappointment towards Khesari for not believing in himself. Later Salman plays thappad ki Khursi with the contestants where Shefali, Paras and Bhau are targeted.

Will this reality check help the contestants improve their game? Will Vishal and Bhau sort out their differences?