 »   »   »  Bipasha Basu Rings In Her B'day With A Passionate Kiss With Karan Singh Grover & Some Yummy Cakes!

The gorgeous Bipasha Basu turns a year older today. To ring in the Bengali beauty's birthday, her hubby, actor Karan Singh Grover throw a surprise birthday bash for her. Of course, his wifey dearest was on cloud nine to celebrate her special day with her close friends and family.
He even took to his Instagram page to wish Bipasha and wrote, "It's the best day of the year again! Happy birthday my love @bipashabasu Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete!"
Later, the birthday girl shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the celebrations and posted, "And it's magical ❤️Thank you @iamksgofficial @baitalikee and each and everyone who made me feel soooo special today on my birthday ❤️ love you all ❤️."
Check out these inside pictures and videos from Bipasha's birthday party.
The Birthday Girl Gears Up To Cut The Cake
Our mouth is watering after seeing this delicious spread of cakes for birthday girl Bipasha Basu who looks equally excited.
A Close-Up Of The Cakes
A strawberry cake, a tresleches cake, a pineapple cake and some sponge cake; looks like Bipasha has a sweet tooth just like us.
Some Monkey Love
Bipasha is seen sharing a passionate kiss with her hubby Karan Singh Grover in this click.
Time For Fam-Jam
Bipasha poses for a picture with hubby Karan and her parents. Sharing this photo she shared, "Blessed. Thank you."
'Aww'dorable
Karan Singh Grover is all hearts for this picture with his wifey dearest.
What's A Birthday Without Plenty Of Selfies?
Bipasha and Karan squeeze in for a quick selfie with their friends Ayaz Khan and Aarti Singh.
It Was A Crazy Night
Bipasha Basu gets goofy with her pals and this picture is just too cute.
Posing For A Perfect Birthday Picture
Here's one more glimpse from Bipasha's birthday shenanigans.
Also, have a look at these inside videos here-
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jan 6, 2019 at 1:19pm PST
View this post on Instagram
I love my birthdays .. I live this awesome life full of love ,thanks to this day. Well all the emotions do kick in on my birthday... but the focus continues to stay on the cakes and the biriyani ( rice) . It’s a ritual. Thank you @lovesugardough for the delicious strawberry cake( Nauzad you are awesome) The tresleches cake @baitalikee was a winner❤️ The pineapple cake @iamksgofficial was amazing - though next time I want my coconut cake back. And then the sponge cake baked by my little niece Nia was just yummylicious. And the gajar halwa and paayesh made my @mumu_basu ( mommy dearest) - out of the world❤️ Rice & Cake #mypoison
A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2019 at 9:23pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Goshhhh @rockystar100 you and me are stuck to each other forevaaaaaaa. Love you soooo much for dealing with all my madness❤️Thank you for making me feel special ❤️
A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2019 at 8:53pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @bipashabasu love u forever 💖💞❤️😍🎂#birthdayqueen👑
A post shared by Baitalikee Ghosh (@baitalikee) on Jan 6, 2019 at 11:16am PST
