 »   »   »  Bipasha Basu Rings In Her B'day With A Passionate Kiss With Karan Singh Grover & Some Yummy Cakes!

The gorgeous Bipasha Basu turns a year older today. To ring in the Bengali beauty's birthday, her hubby, actor Karan Singh Grover throw a surprise birthday bash for her. Of course, his wifey dearest was on cloud nine to celebrate her special day with her close friends and family.

He even took to his Instagram page to wish Bipasha and wrote, "It's the best day of the year again! Happy birthday my love @bipashabasu Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete!"

Later, the birthday girl shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the celebrations and posted, "And it's magical ❤️Thank you @iamksgofficial @baitalikee and each and everyone who made me feel soooo special today on my birthday ❤️ love you all ❤️."

Check out these inside pictures and videos from Bipasha's birthday party.

The Birthday Girl Gears Up To Cut The Cake Our mouth is watering after seeing this delicious spread of cakes for birthday girl Bipasha Basu who looks equally excited. A Close-Up Of The Cakes A strawberry cake, a tresleches cake, a pineapple cake and some sponge cake; looks like Bipasha has a sweet tooth just like us. Some Monkey Love Bipasha is seen sharing a passionate kiss with her hubby Karan Singh Grover in this click. Time For Fam-Jam Bipasha poses for a picture with hubby Karan and her parents. Sharing this photo she shared, "Blessed. Thank you." 'Aww'dorable Karan Singh Grover is all hearts for this picture with his wifey dearest. What's A Birthday Without Plenty Of Selfies? Bipasha and Karan squeeze in for a quick selfie with their friends Ayaz Khan and Aarti Singh. It Was A Crazy Night Bipasha Basu gets goofy with her pals and this picture is just too cute. Posing For A Perfect Birthday Picture Here's one more glimpse from Bipasha's birthday shenanigans.

Also, have a look at these inside videos here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jan 6, 2019 at 1:19pm PST

