Bipasha Basu's Sister Vijayeta Ties The Knot, Her Dreamy Wedding Pictures Are Not To Be Missed!

The season of weddings continues in Bollywood. Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta recently got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja. Initially, the lovebirds sealed their relationship with a court marriage. But Bipasha had a pleasant surprise in store for her sister and in the end, Vijayeta ended up having a fairy-tale wedding as well.

Bipasha and her hubby Karan Singh Grover took to their respective Instagram pages to share few glimpses from Vijayeta's Bong wedding. Deanne Pandey, who is known to be one of their close friends, too posted all the wedding shenangians on her social media handle.

Team Bride Sharing this click, Deanne wrote, "My friends @bipashabasu baby sister got married today,happy day for all of us,we wish the couple a lot of love and happiness always @vi_basu @karantalreja 💑😍❤️ #happinessalways #lovelywedding #cutenessoverload #puppylove." Framed Bipasha and her husband Karan squeeze into a frame for a quick 'memorable' moment. The Mandatory Wedding Picture Now, that's what we call a perfect family moment! Vijayeta Looked Resplendent As A Bengali Bride Bipasha's sister made for a pretty Bong bride in an red heavily embellished lehenga. Karan Singh Grover captioned this picture as, "Beautiful Bengali Bride Sestra

#puppylove #puppypalooza." The Bride's Sister Bipasha picked up a powder pink coloured lehenga with gold embroidery for her sister's D-day and accessorized her look with a pearl necklace and a maang tikka.

Here are some more pictures from Vijayeta's wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies-

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in Alone co-starring her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Now, the couple is all set to reunite on the big screen after four years for Bhushan Patel's upcoming thriller film, Aadat.

