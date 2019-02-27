English
    Bipasha Basu's Sister Vijayeta Ties The Knot, Her Dreamy Wedding Pictures Are Not To Be Missed!

    The season of weddings continues in Bollywood. Bipasha Basu's sister Vijayeta recently got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Karan Talreja. Initially, the lovebirds sealed their relationship with a court marriage. But Bipasha had a pleasant surprise in store for her sister and in the end, Vijayeta ended up having a fairy-tale wedding as well.

    Bipasha and her hubby Karan Singh Grover took to their respective Instagram pages to share few glimpses from Vijayeta's Bong wedding. Deanne Pandey, who is known to be one of their close friends, too posted all the wedding shenangians on her social media handle.

    Team Bride

    Sharing this click, Deanne wrote, "My friends @bipashabasu baby sister got married today,happy day for all of us,we wish the couple a lot of love and happiness always @vi_basu @karantalreja 💑😍❤️ #happinessalways #lovelywedding #cutenessoverload #puppylove."

    Framed

    Bipasha and her husband Karan squeeze into a frame for a quick 'memorable' moment.

    The Mandatory Wedding Picture

    Now, that's what we call a perfect family moment!

    Vijayeta Looked Resplendent As A Bengali Bride

    Bipasha's sister made for a pretty Bong bride in an red heavily embellished lehenga. Karan Singh Grover captioned this picture as, "Beautiful Bengali Bride Sestra
    #puppylove #puppypalooza."

    The Bride's Sister

    Bipasha picked up a powder pink coloured lehenga with gold embroidery for her sister's D-day and accessorized her look with a pearl necklace and a maang tikka.

    Here are some more pictures from Vijayeta's wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies-

    View this post on Instagram

    🔱 Puppy Palooza to infinity and beyond! #puppylove #lovetoinfinityandbeyond

    A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 25, 2019 at 3:11am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    🔱 Prettiest mehendi I’ve ever seen and an even prettier bride! Glow like this forever sis! #puppylove #lovetoinfinityandbeyond

    A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Feb 25, 2019 at 7:37pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    My little Gudiya @vi_basu ❤️Dressing her up from the time she was born to now ❤️

    A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 23, 2019 at 7:52am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    So my little one @vi_basu is taking baby steps towards her new adventure with @karantalreja ❤️ #nandimukh #pujo #puppylove #puppywedding

    A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 23, 2019 at 1:02am PST

    On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in Alone co-starring her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Now, the couple is all set to reunite on the big screen after four years for Bhushan Patel's upcoming thriller film, Aadat.

    Read more about: bipasha basu karan singh grover
