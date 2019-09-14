Birthday Boy Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A Peck On His Cheek From Wife Tahira Kashyap!

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in a happy space. The actor is having a blockbuster run at the box office with films like 'AndhaDhun', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Article 15', raking in huge moolah as well as winning the hearts of the people. His latest release, 'Dream Girl' which hit the big screens yesterday, too received a terrific opening on its first day of release.

Meanwhile, the actor celebrates his 35th birthday today. Like always, his wife Tahira Kashyap dropped some major relationship goals by penning a love-soaked note for her hubby on his birthday.

Her post read, "Happy bday to this lovely human @ayushmannk it's so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you. Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable." (sic)

In one of the pictures, Tahira is seen giving a peck on one of Ayushmann's cheeks while the couple adorably poses for a picture. In another picture, Ayushmann and Tahira are seen posing with their close friends which includes Bhumi Pednekar and Manjot Singh.

Recently in an interview with Zoom when Ayushmann was asked about his birthday plans, the actor said, "I am not a birthday person. I don't like celebrating my birthdays. Any other day, I will probably party. But not on my birthday. I don't know, I get depressed on my birthday."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann's latest release, 'Dream Girl' had a terrific start at the box office as it collected Rs. 10.05 crore and turned out to be the actor's biggest box-office opener till date. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Manjot Singh.

