Birthday Boy Sidharth Malhotra Cuts Cake At Midnight In Media’s Presence! Pictures!

The Birthday Boy Looks Handsome Like Always

The gorgeous hunk Sidharth Malhotra turned 34 today, and the birthday boy was grinning from ear to ear as he came out to greet the media. He sported a casual all black look for his birthday bash, wearing a black sweatshirt and pants, giving it a twist with silver sneakers. Isn't he more handsome than ever?

Sidharth Came Out To Cut A Birthday Cake With The Media

Sidharth Malhotra did something very special at midnight to ring in his birthday. The Ittefaq actor came out at midnight to greet the media and cut a cake in their presence. Salman Khan had also cut a cake at midnight in front of the media on his last birthday.

Happy Birthday Sidharth!

We wish Sidharth a very happy birthday!

Selfies With Fans

Sidharth was later approached for selfies by his fans and he posed cheerfully with them. Isn't he so happy!

Imtiaz Ali Hugs Sid And Wishes Him A Happy Birthday

Director Imtiaz Ali came in and hugged Sidharth, wishing him a happy birthday. Many celebrity guests had already arrived to Sid's house for his birthday bash. The bash was also partly a housewarming party at Sidharth's new residence. A source had earlier revealed to Filmfare that the actor was very excited about the party.