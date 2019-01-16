English
    Birthday Boy Sidharth Malhotra Cuts Cake At Midnight In Media’s Presence! Pictures!

    By
    |

    The hunk of a man Sidharth Malhotra turned 34 today and he did something very special at midnight. Sidharth came out to greet the media at midnight and cut a cake in their presence. He posed for pictures, and returned to his birthday bash which was being attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput and many others had arrived earlier for his birthday bash.

    The Birthday Boy Looks Handsome Like Always

    The gorgeous hunk Sidharth Malhotra turned 34 today, and the birthday boy was grinning from ear to ear as he came out to greet the media. He sported a casual all black look for his birthday bash, wearing a black sweatshirt and pants, giving it a twist with silver sneakers. Isn't he more handsome than ever?

    Sidharth Came Out To Cut A Birthday Cake With The Media

    Sidharth Malhotra did something very special at midnight to ring in his birthday. The Ittefaq actor came out at midnight to greet the media and cut a cake in their presence. Salman Khan had also cut a cake at midnight in front of the media on his last birthday.

    Happy Birthday Sidharth!

    We wish Sidharth a very happy birthday!

    Selfies With Fans

    Sidharth was later approached for selfies by his fans and he posed cheerfully with them. Isn't he so happy!

    Imtiaz Ali Hugs Sid And Wishes Him A Happy Birthday

    Director Imtiaz Ali came in and hugged Sidharth, wishing him a happy birthday. Many celebrity guests had already arrived to Sid's house for his birthday bash. The bash was also partly a housewarming party at Sidharth's new residence. A source had earlier revealed to Filmfare that the actor was very excited about the party.

    Read more about: sidharth malhotra birthday
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 3:47 [IST]
