Birthday Boy Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Chill In Bhutan; Their Photos Are Every Trekker's Delight!

A Divine Birthday For Virat Kohli

Virat shared a picture of him and Anushka enjoying some breakfast in the mountains. He captioned it as, "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. 🙏😇❤️."

This Is So Adorable!

Yesterday, Anushka shared a series of pictures with Virat trekking in the mountains of Bhutan. Sharing her experience, she wrote, "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago."

The Couple Was Touched By This Family's Warm Gesture

Her post further read, "While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!"

'Virushka' Will Cherish This Memory Forever

Anushka further wrote, "Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i don't know what is . A memory we will cherish forever."