Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez Raises The Temperature Soaring High In A Printed Monokini!

One of Bollywood's gorgeous actresses, Jacqueline Fernandez is celebrating her 34th birthday today. To ring in her special day, the stunning girl flew down to her native country, Sri Lanka with her team. From snorkelling to barbeque birthday party, the leggy lass is having a great time with her near and dear ones.

The 'Race 3' actress even hit the beach and struck some sensuous poses. Later, she shared those pictures on her Instagram page. Check them out here.

Hello Beautiful Sharing this picture where she looks every bit sultry, Jacqueline captioned it as, "High tides and good vibes #beachvibes." Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks The beach glow on the actress's face is evident as she is seen looking into the camera in this click. Ananya Panday Is In Awe Of Jacqueline's Look The 'Student Of The Year 2' actress dropped a comment under pictures that read, "ur sosoo stunnnnning." Get Set Party Jacqueline shared this picture and captioned it as, "Chinguzz are here 💖 The party begins!🎉✨💖 #thetravelankas 🦁."

The lovely actress even shared a video where she is seen having some fun by the beach with her friends. Check out the video here.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller, 'Mrs Serial Killer'. She is also a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive'.

Jacqueline Fernandez' Doppelganger Amanda Cerny Arrives In Mumbai, Jacky Puts Out Feelers To Meet!