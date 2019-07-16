Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Sizzles In A Bikini In Mexico & It's Getting Way Too HOT!

Feelin' Hot Hot

The actress shared a picture where she is seen looking smoking hot in a a white bikini and distressed cover-up. She captioned it as, "🎂+ 🇲🇽 =💛".

Arjun Kapoor Pulls Her Leg

The 'Panipat' actor who never fails to drop cheeky comments on Katrina's Instagram posts wrote, "Uve basically gone on a photo shoot." He further wrote, "Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina 🤦‍♂️... have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it...🙏❤️."

B-town Brigade Sends Katrina Birthday Wishes

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday @katrinakaif have a shot of tequila for me ❤️."

'Loveyatri' actor Aayush Sharma commented, "Happy Birthday.. have an amazing day."

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too dropped a comment that read, "Gorgeous and super hot .. happy birthday 💕.

"Birthday Mexico Happy ❤️ Kiss Miss ❤️," wrote Zoya Akhtar.

Katrina Is In A Happy Space

Speaking about her last release 'Bharat', Katrina told Times Now, "I'm really happy that the film was so well received because it's always great working with Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat was a special film for all of us."

Katrina Now Wants To Focus On Finding Good Scripts

The actress further said, "It's the very idea I always want to be better than my last film. The kind of responses I have got for Zero and Bharat is very exciting. I now want to focus on finding good scripts and interesting characters."

Katrina will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

(Social media posts are unedited)