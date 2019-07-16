Birthday Girl Katrina Kaif Sizzles In A Bikini In Mexico & It's Getting Way Too HOT!
Katrina Kaif who celebrates her birthday today, is currently vacationing in Mexico to ring in her special day. Since the last few days, the actress has been sharing some stunning clicks from her beach vacation and making us want to pack our travel bags right away. Sometime back, Katrina took to her Instagram page to post a new picture and boy, it has hotness written all over it.
Have a look at it right away and we are sure it will leave your jaw-dropped.
Feelin' Hot Hot
The actress shared a picture where she is seen looking smoking hot in a a white bikini and distressed cover-up. She captioned it as, "🎂+ 🇲🇽 =💛".
Arjun Kapoor Pulls Her Leg
The 'Panipat' actor who never fails to drop cheeky comments on Katrina's Instagram posts wrote, "Uve basically gone on a photo shoot." He further wrote, "Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina 🤦♂️... have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it...🙏❤️."
B-town Brigade Sends Katrina Birthday Wishes
Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday @katrinakaif have a shot of tequila for me ❤️."
'Loveyatri' actor Aayush Sharma commented, "Happy Birthday.. have an amazing day."
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too dropped a comment that read, "Gorgeous and super hot .. happy birthday 💕.
"Birthday Mexico Happy ❤️ Kiss Miss ❤️," wrote Zoya Akhtar.
Katrina Is In A Happy Space
Speaking about her last release 'Bharat', Katrina told Times Now, "I'm really happy that the film was so well received because it's always great working with Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat was a special film for all of us."
Katrina Now Wants To Focus On Finding Good Scripts
The actress further said, "It's the very idea I always want to be better than my last film. The kind of responses I have got for Zero and Bharat is very exciting. I now want to focus on finding good scripts and interesting characters."
Katrina will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.
(Social media posts are unedited)
These Pictures Of Katrina Kaif Prove That She Is A Beach Bum!