'Birthday Girl' Sonakshi Sinha Has A SOLID PLAN To Celebrate Her Special Day Today!

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's cop drama 'Dabangg'. As Rajjo, the actress made everyone sit up and notice her demure act in film. Over the years, Sonakshi starred in many films; some worked; some bombed terribly.

There were also a certain section of people who body-shamed her and criticized her looks. But not the one to give it up all easily, Sonakshi knocked off some pounds and bounced back with a new 'version' of herself.

The actress celebrates her 32nd birthday today. If you folks think it's going to be 'party all night' for the 'Dabangg' girl then you are highly mistaken. Instead, she decided to take the weekend off and celebrate her birthday on June 2 with some of dear friends outside of Mumbai.

Talking about her birthday plans, Sonakshi revealed, "I have a solid birthday ritual - take a little time off work and head out of the city with a few of my closest friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands (smiles). Since I couldn't get too much time off this year, we've decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai and just relax with no agenda. I'm really looking forward to enjoying with my friends before I come back to grind."

Now that sounds quite cool!

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled with rapper and debutant actor Badshah and Varun Sharma, Mission Mangal, Dabanng 3 and Bhuj. She has also signed a couple of new endorsement deals which also going to be she's busy with. Knowing how crazy her upcoming schedule is expected to be, she knew she had to take sometime off especially for her special day.

