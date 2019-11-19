    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Birthday Special: 5 Times Tara Sutaria Made Us Say 'Marjaavaan' With Her Stunning Clicks!

      With her charming face and dazzling smile, Tara Sutaria swayed into people's hearts at 'first sight' when she made her debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The pretty lady always had a creative streak in her.

      Tara began her career as a video jockey with Disney Channel and went on to bag the show, 'The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir' on the same channel. She even starred in Disney Channel's 'Oye Jassie'. Trained in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dance forms, it was soon Bollywood calling for Tara.

      As the actress celebrates her 24th birthday today, we bring you some of her drop-dead gorgeous Instagram pictures which are worth book-marking.

      Ufff, That Coy Look!

      "Like a song of love that clings to me, how the thought of you does things to me," Tara's caption for this picture aptly describes our feelings.

      Mirror Mirror On The Wall

      With her charismatic smile, Tara is making us skip a heartbeat and all we can say is, 'Mirror mirror on the wall, this girl is the prettiest of all'.

      Aye Beautiful

      Tara Sutaria's glam look gets a big thumbs up from us. What do you guys have to say?

      'Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri'

      With her wind-swept hair and her gorgeous red outfit, the 'Marjaavaan' girl looks picture-perfect and we can't take our eyes off her.

      Beauty In A Frame

      Tara looks fresh as a daisy in this white ensemble and her captivating looks are enough to make the men go weak in their knees.

      Sidharth Malhotra Recalls His First Meeting With Tara Sutaria: I Remember Asking Her...

      Marjaavaan: Here's How Tara Sutaria Deals With Trolls

