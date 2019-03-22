Bloodbath During Eid 2020? Salman, Akshay, Ranbir & Sanjay's Film To Clash At The Box Office

Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt's Inshallah Eyes Eid 2020 Spot

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt is scheduled to release for Eid 2020. Salman Khan's fans consider this an auspicious day and there's no question of rescheduling the release whatsoever.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Wants Eid 2020 Release

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Sooryavanshi wants the Eid 2020 spot as well and it's surely going to a clash of the Titans come next Eid. The battle of the stars will go to a whole new level.

Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera Looks At Eid 2020 Release

Yash Raj Films announced Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and is now looking to book the Eid 2020 slot itself. So Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will battle it out during Eid 2020.

Top Stars Lock Horns!

"Yes, Salman and Akshay will lock horns because both films are releasing on the same date. There are no big dates available, but that's how it is at the moment," said a trade source to Deccan Chronicle.