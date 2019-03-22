English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bloodbath During Eid 2020? Salman, Akshay, Ranbir & Sanjay's Film To Clash At The Box Office

    By
    |

    Eid release is usually Salman Khan's turf and it now looks like every other filmmaker wants to capitalise on the holiday as it brings in the maximum amount of moolah during that period of the year. Eid 2020 might end up being a bloodbath at the box office as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's movies are eyeing the Eid spot and it will be up to the audiences to decide who will receive the sweet candy.

    Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt's Inshallah Eyes Eid 2020 Spot

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt is scheduled to release for Eid 2020. Salman Khan's fans consider this an auspicious day and there's no question of rescheduling the release whatsoever.

    Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Wants Eid 2020 Release

    Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Sooryavanshi wants the Eid 2020 spot as well and it's surely going to a clash of the Titans come next Eid. The battle of the stars will go to a whole new level.

    Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera Looks At Eid 2020 Release

    Yash Raj Films announced Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and is now looking to book the Eid 2020 slot itself. So Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will battle it out during Eid 2020.

    Top Stars Lock Horns!

    "Yes, Salman and Akshay will lock horns because both films are releasing on the same date. There are no big dates available, but that's how it is at the moment," said a trade source to Deccan Chronicle.

    Most Read: 5 Most Ridiculously Expensive Things That Shahrukh Khan Owns!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue