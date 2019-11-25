Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan To Star In 'Kahaani' Spin-off; Shah Rukh Khan To Produce

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds in the media about Abhishek Bachchan playing a negative role in a prequel to Vidya Balan's critically acclaimed film, Kahaani. Today, the makers officially announced the film with Ab Jr. titled 'Bob Biswas' and we hear that it's a spin-off and not a prequel.

'Bob Biswas' will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. The superstar made the official announcement about this movie by tweeting, "#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @sujoy_g

@_GauravVerma." (sic)

An excited Abhishek Bachchan too shared the news on his Twitter page and posted, "Excited to announce my next film!! Bob Biswas. Can't wait to get started. Working with many favourites." (sic)

Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, "need your blessings and good wishes...and a minute of your time 😃#BobBiswas." (sic)

For those who ain't aware, Bob Biswas was the name of the fictional contract-killer played by Sashwata Chatterjee in 'Kahaani'. His trademark dialogue, "Nomoshkar...ek minute," before whipping out his gun and finishing off his victim, became quite popular when the film released. It would be quite interesting to watch Abhishek Bachchan bringing his own twist to 'Bob Biswas'.

Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, 'Bob Biswas' is slated to hit the shooting floors in 2020.

Besides this movie, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in Kookie Gulati's 'The Big Bull' and Amazon Prime's web series 'Breathe 2'.

