Bobby Deol-Kajol-Manisha Koirala's Gupt To Be Turned Into A Franchise: Rajiv Rai Reveals His Plans

Kajol who is generally associated with doing chirpy roles in Bollywood, took everyone by surprise when she portrayed the role of a psychotic lover in Rajiv Rai's thriller Gupt in 1997. Her portrayal of a cold-blooded murderer in the film won her rave reviews and the actress even bagged a Filmfare award for her performance. Over the years, the film earned a cult status for its shocking twist in the plot.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, director Rajiv Rai is reportedly planning to turn this Bobby-Kajol-Manisha thriller into a franchise. However, the filmmaker also added that it won't be a sequel.

Rajiv told Bollywood Hungama, "I haven't really written a version of Gupt but I have a concept that I might want to do in a few years from now. If I was to do Gupt 2 it won't be a sequel as Kajol dies at the end and it ends happily."

He further added, "I wouldn't mind franchising Gupt if the story I write is better than the first one with a completely different story. I might just use the title, the soul of the film and the names of the characters but story and cast wise it will be a completely different film. The idea is to show the audience a brand new film as they get bored watching the same thing. I have to offer them something new every time. It's something like the Bhatts have franchised the Murder series."

Opening about what's currently on his platter, he said, "I think what I am directing (and written) now is one of the best murder mysteries ever written. It's a suspense, whodunit thriller, crime, action and emotional drama. I haven't worked so hard because I am doing a comeback of sorts after years. My script is completely locked and bound with dialogues now. It's a complicated idea and a difficult subject but it's a movie with a controlled budget. The subject that I have worked out is not a sequel or remake.

Further revealing that he has been approached for many remakes, Rajiv said, "People have approached me for many remakes including Johny Mera Naam, Vidhaata, Deewar, Trishul, Mohra, Gupt and Tridev. I am not against sequels but right now the movie I am making is not a sequel of any of my earlier films."

Speaking about Gupt, the Bobby Deol-Kajol-Manisha Koirala starrer was a commercial success and its music ruled over the chartbusters.

