Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Gets All The Attention On Instagram, Receives Wedding Proposals Instantly!

Bobby Deol celebrated his 50th birthday on January 27, 2019 and took to Instagram a few hours ago talking about his life experiences that helped him grow as a person and also shared a picture introducing his son Aryaman and both the father-son duo looked dapper. It looks like the Internet has fallen in love with Bobby Deol's son instantly as several users commented how handsome the young man is and a few of them also sent out marriage proposals.

While one user commented, "I'm love struck... your son... OMG, will he marry me...?", another comment read from a user abroad, "I'm moving to India, he's so handsome."

They both look so cool and handsome, right? As a part of his 50th birthday, Bobby Deol captioned the picture along with his son Aryaman as, "My son is symbolic to this change, finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I'm still always going to be the twenty-something young adult all set to win the world."

Bobby Deol also thanked his fans for showering him with lots of love all these years by saying, "I take the same opportunity to remember the amount of love that all of you dear to me have given me. It is this love that is my strength which keeps me going." That's so sweet of Bobby Deol, right?

Now that Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is getting this much love, we guess it's about time the young lad should consider making an entry into Bollywood. Don't you think, folks?

