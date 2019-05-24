Bole Chudiyan First Look Posters: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Mouni Roy Impress You With Their Simplicity!

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to play a passionate lover in director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's feature debut film Bole Chudiyan, the director took to his social media and revealed the first look of Nawaz from the film. We see the actor sporting a moustache in the first pic of his character.

Check out the picture-

Ever since the film was announced, fans are curious to know as to who will romance Nawaz in the film. While the makers roped in Mouni Roy, they have revealed first look of the actress today. The poster features Mouni standing behind a door and peeping up. Here's a sneak-peek-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has done majority of intense roles so far has already started preparing for Bole Chudiyan as this is for the first time that Nawaz will be seen donning the hat of a passionate lover.

The actor has always surprised his fans by portraying varied distinct characters and yet again, it'll be interesting to see him in a completely different avatar.

Directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, the film is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under the banner of Woodpecker Movies. The film is slated to go on floors in June.

