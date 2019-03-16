English
    Bollywood Actress Aarti Chabria Engaged In A Private Ceremony, Likely To Get Married In April

    Bollywood actress and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 4' winner, Aarti Chabria has got engaged to the love of her life, Visharad Beedassy. Aarti got engaged with the Mauritius based tax consultant, in a secret and private engagement ceremony with their close family members. The couple is likely to tie the knot next month. Read on to find out more details!

    Actress Aarti Chabria Got Engaged In A Secret Ceremony!

    Awara Pagal Deewana actress, Aarti Chabria is all set to get married to a Mauritius based tax consultant, Visharad Beedassy. The lovebirds exchanged rings in a secret, private ceremony in Mauritius on March 11th. According to reports, the guests were just close family members.

    Aarti told the entertainment portal tSpotboyE, "After almost giving up so many times that I would find my Mr Right, my family kept blessing me and believing that I deserved the best. When I met Visharad I realised he was everything I had ever only dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait through an arranged setting. Visharad and I got engaged in Mauritius in the presence of our families on 11th March. He is a Chartered Accountant and an international tax consultant with an Asia PAC focus. I am happy that we will be staying in India. So I can continue my work here as actor-director, and be close to family and friends."

    Although Aarti's fiance's main business is in Mauritius, he is willing to shift base to Mumbai city as his work anyway requires him to travel a lot.

    Aarti is currently zeroing down on wedding locations and planning wedding ceremonies such as the sangeet, the main ceremony and the reception. Shopping and other preparations for the big day have already begun.

    We wish the happy couple congratulations!

    Read more about: aarti chabria
    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 21:58 [IST]
