    Bollywood Celebrities Express Their Angst Over The Mumbai Bridge Collapse Incident

    At around 7:30 PM on Thursday, a section of a foot bridge near the Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) collapsed. 5 people lost their lives due to this terrible incident and around 34 were left injured. Bollywood and other celebrities took to their social media to express their angst over the incident and offer condolences to those who lost their lives and those who are injured. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in shock over the Mumbai bridge collapse incident.

    B-Town Celebs React To Mumbai Bridge Collapse Incident

    Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3118 - In grief and in silent prayer .. !! Mumbai city" (sic)

    Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to express condolences. "What a horrible tragedy.. so sad to know that many have lost lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for the injured. This #MumbaiBridgeCollapse should have been avoided. This negligence is unpardonable." (sic)

    Vivek Oberoi was shocked by the incident and he tweeted, "Perturbed to hear about the #MumbaiBridgeCollapse. So disturbing to see images and videos of the scene. Prayers for the victims and their families" (sic)

    Sachin Tendulkar called for authorities attention to prevent such incidents. "Distressed at the news of the fall of part of the overbridge at CST. Praying for the injured.
    Commuter safety needs attention and hoping that authorities act to prevent such incidents." (sic)

    Hema Malini prayed for those who lost their lives and those who were left injured. "Tragedy- this time in the heart of Mumbai! The foot overbridge at the CST suddenly collapsed killing 5 people & injuring at least 36. I pray for those who have lost their lives & for those now in hospital for treatment" (sic)

    This happens to be the second time in a year that a bridge in Mumbai has collapsed.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 23:42 [IST]
