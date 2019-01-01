 »   »   »  Bollywood Celebs’ New Year Resolutions: Aamir Vows To Get In Shape, Radhika Promises Exciting Films

English
    It's the time of the year when we are all making our New Year resolutions with absolute commitment; whether we keep it up or not will be seen; as it always happens. Even Bollywood celebrities are out there making their own resolutions for 2019. Sharing some of them on their social media and wishing everyone a happy New Year were Radhika Apte, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre Behl and Arjun Kapoor. Read their resolutions for the year that has now begun!

    Radhika Looks Forward To Exciting Projects In 2019; We Can't Wait!

    Radhika Apte delivered amazing work in 2018. Looking forward to another exciting year, Radhika wrote, "I always believe in delivering new and interesting content to the audience irrespective of the medium, the year has been extremely kind to me and I am looking forward to working on much more exciting projects in the upcoming year."

    Aamir Lists Five Priorities For 2019

    Aamir Khan had a rather disappointing year in terms of work but has started the New Year on a positive note. These are Aamir's New Year resolutions for 2019 -

    "1- Get back in top shape
    2- put into practice what I have learnt from my mistakes in 2018.
    3- make my best film yet.
    4- learn something new.
    5- spend more time with my mother, my children and Kiran."

    Salman Khan Wants To Make His Mum's Dream Come True

    Salman Khan's New Year resolution is to make his mother's wish come true and to achieve a six pack body. He said, "My mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me ‘what is your resolution for next year' so, I told her ‘nothing' then, she told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body' so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that. I am going to the gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She has told me to achieve six pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year."

    Sonali Looks Forward To A 'Healthier And Happier 2019'

    Sonali Bendre started 2019 on a very emotional and positive note. The actress who has been fighting a high-grade cancer wrote on her Instagram, "This journey has been immense and has taught me so so much. From being in awe of the body's willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life's transience and that things come and go (much like my hair). Here's looking towards a healthier and happier 2019. Onwards and upwards."

    Arjun Is Looking Straight At You, 2019!

    Arjun Kapoor has had an eventful year with a lot of ups and downs. Ringing in 2019 in a head-on mode, Arjun posted on his Instagram, "Rolling my sleeves up & looking straight at you 2019 !!! 2018 is done and here we go 2019...thank you for teaching me so much 2018, I will never be the same again. Promise to be more active & interactive with all of you in the coming year...enjoy the holidays wish u a happy new year everyone be safe & be happy."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 22:47 [IST]
