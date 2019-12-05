    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bollywood Diva Disha Patani Reveals Her Bedroom Secrets

      By
      |

      Bollywood heartthrob Disha Patani, who is the face of the Portico New York collections 'Just Us' and 'Mix Don't Match', has revealed her bedroom secret.

      Disha Patani looks absolutely stunning in the photos released by the above fashion brand.

      Disha took to Instagram to promote the fashion brand. She wrote, "I am super elated to be part of the Portico New York family! Making it a night to remember and celebrating every night like my first night with the 'Just Us' collection, my bedroom secret."

      Disha Patani

      In the pictures posted by her, the actress was seen posing in a black satin dress, seated on a beautiful red silk satin bed cover and pillows.

      Disha Patani

      Disha Patani is considered as India's one of the rising stars. She made her Bollywood debut through Varun Tej's 'Loafer' in 2015. She gained popularity after her movie with Sushant Singh Rajput. 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', which was a biographical sports film about MS Dhoni gave her new kind of popularity.

      She currently has 27.8 million followers on her Instagram. In her recent post, the actress was seen flaunting her make-up skills. She gave a professional make-up touch to herself, looking vibrant and classy. Rays of sun fell on Disha's face, making her look even more gorgeous. She wrote, "When they say "glowy look" 🤪💀makeup by me.'

      Disha Patani

      Comments like,

      wardakhannadiadwala: Super gorgeous bro lookin magical in Magic light

      janaksinhji_7773: Glorious

      muskan_agarwal_03: Why so pretty

      bollywood.trendzz: Prettinesssss, started pouring in.

      Over the last few days, the pictures posted by Disha Patani clearly showed her travelling on her vacation. She keeps her fans updated through her regular travel updates.

      On the work front, Disha Patani is busy now shooting for her upcoming movie 'Radhe', which has Salman Khan playing the lead. Directed by Prabhudheva the film is slated to release next year.A

      Also Read:

      Radhe: Disha Patani Ends Up With Injured Knees; Blame It On Prabhu Deva!

      Read more about: disha patani radhe salman khan
      Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue