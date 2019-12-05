Bollywood Diva Disha Patani Reveals Her Bedroom Secrets

Bollywood heartthrob Disha Patani, who is the face of the Portico New York collections 'Just Us' and 'Mix Don't Match', has revealed her bedroom secret.

Disha Patani looks absolutely stunning in the photos released by the above fashion brand.

Disha took to Instagram to promote the fashion brand. She wrote, "I am super elated to be part of the Portico New York family! Making it a night to remember and celebrating every night like my first night with the 'Just Us' collection, my bedroom secret."

In the pictures posted by her, the actress was seen posing in a black satin dress, seated on a beautiful red silk satin bed cover and pillows.

Disha Patani is considered as one of the rising stars of India. She made her movie debut with Varun Tej's 'Loafer' in 2015 (Telugu). She gained popularity after her movie with Sushant Singh Rajput. 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', which was a biographical sports drama about cricketing icon MS Dhoni.

She currently has 27.8 million followers on Instagram. In her recent post, the actress was seen flaunting her make-up skills. She gave a professional make-up touch to herself, looking vibrant and classy. Rays of sun fell on Disha's face, making her look even more gorgeous. She wrote, "When they say "glowy look" 🤪💀makeup by me."

Over the last few days, the pictures posted by Disha Patani clearly showed her travelling on her vacation. She keeps her fans updated through her regular travel updates.

On the work front, Disha Patani is busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Radhe', which has Salman Khan playing the lead. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is slated to release next year.

