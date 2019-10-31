    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bollywood Producer & 'Venus' Owner Champak Jain Passes Away Due To Brain Hemorrhage!

      Here's some sad news pouring in! Renowned film producer and owner of 'Venus Records and Tapes' passed away on Thursday night. Early media reports suggest that he died because of brain hemorrhage. Meanwhile, more details about his death is still awaited.

      Many celebrities took to their Twitter handle to pay condolence to the film producer. Sonu Sood tweeted, "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji. RIP Champak sir." (sic)

      Sanjay Nirupam too paid his last tribute and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about untimely death of Champak Jain. He was a dear friend of mine. I have lot of fond memories of his. He was gem of person. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and whole Venus group. #ChampakJain." (sic)

      Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Extremely sad and shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Champak Jain [of Venus music company]... Extremely humble and soft-spoken, Champak ji will be missed... Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family... Rest in peace." (sic)

      If reports are to be believed, Jain's funeral will take place tomorrow at 11am at Santa Cruz Crematorium.

      Champak Jain is known for producing films like Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's superhit film 'Main Khiladi Ti Anari'.

