Bollywood Producers Fight To Register Movie Titles Such As 'Pulwama', 'Abhinandan' & 'Balakot'!

After the success of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bollywood producers are sure that making a movie on the Pulwama attacks or showcasing the fighting spirit of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani officials will bring in big moolah at the box office.

HuffPost reported that representatives of five big production companies made a beeline at the Indian Motion Pictures' Producers' Association (IMMPA) in Mumbai to register movie titles with regards to the escalating tensions between India-Pakistan at the border.

A source who was present at the IMMPA office opened up by saying to HuffPost, "After a point, they (producers) started discussing amongst themselves, suggesting variations of the same title," and stated that "It was quite a sight."

An IMMPA representative confirmed that they have received an overwhelming number of applications by producers to register movie titles related to the Pulwama attacks, Balakot strikes and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's capture. One of the most common titles every producer had in their minds was Pulwama: The Deadly Attack, Balakot Attack and Surgical Strike 2.0.

Keeping movies aside, it is also reported that a few producers have planned to make web series on the Pulwama terror attack and also showcase IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's capture in Pakistan.

