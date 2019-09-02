Bollywood Stars Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre & Others Send Out Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
Bollywood is lit with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While some of the stars are busy selecting their favourite Ganapati idols to bring home, the rest are sending out their wishes to fans and other well-wishers through social media sites. Bollywood stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and more stars took to their respective social media handles to share a few pictures of their celebrations along with the sweetest of wishes. Read further to know what your favourite B-Town star has to say about the festival.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself standing next to a huge idol Instagram and wrote, "May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!" - (sic)
Dia Mirza
Meanwhile, Dia Mirza chose to share a few words about going eco-friendly this Ganesh Chaturthi by picking idols made of natural substances. She wrote, "This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable 💚🙏🏻" - (sic)
Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre is celebrating her first Ganesh Chaturthi following her battle against cancer. Sharing a picture of her Ganpati Bappa, the actress wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there's faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence." - (sic)
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah took to Twitter to extend her wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrote, "Wishing each and everyone a very blessed and happy #GaneshChaturthi May all our worries disappear and we get everything we deserve 🙏 🙏" - (sic)
Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019
Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada
May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success.
Happy #GaneshChaturthi!
From our #ARIAS family to yours, wishing you a very happy #GaneshChaturthi2019 🙏. @worldofarias @ScentialsWorld pic.twitter.com/4NKSWlvD53— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 2, 2019
गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all!! pic.twitter.com/kQkKPvxIVW— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2019
#GanpatiBappaMorya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the Happiness, Success & Peace.— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 2, 2019
आप और आपके परिवार को… गणेश चतुर्थी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ .🌹🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/e22mbMJdx7
