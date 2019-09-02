Bollywood Stars Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre & Others Send Out Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself standing next to a huge idol Instagram and wrote, "May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!" - (sic)

Dia Mirza

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza chose to share a few words about going eco-friendly this Ganesh Chaturthi by picking idols made of natural substances. She wrote, "This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable 💚🙏🏻" - (sic)

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is celebrating her first Ganesh Chaturthi following her battle against cancer. Sharing a picture of her Ganpati Bappa, the actress wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there's faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence." - (sic)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah took to Twitter to extend her wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrote, "Wishing each and everyone a very blessed and happy #GaneshChaturthi May all our worries disappear and we get everything we deserve 🙏 🙏" - (sic)