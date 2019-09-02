English
    Bollywood Stars Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre & Others Send Out Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

    Bollywood is lit with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While some of the stars are busy selecting their favourite Ganapati idols to bring home, the rest are sending out their wishes to fans and other well-wishers through social media sites. Bollywood stars such as Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and more stars took to their respective social media handles to share a few pictures of their celebrations along with the sweetest of wishes. Read further to know what your favourite B-Town star has to say about the festival.

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself standing next to a huge idol Instagram and wrote, "May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!" - (sic)

    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza

    Meanwhile, Dia Mirza chose to share a few words about going eco-friendly this Ganesh Chaturthi by picking idols made of natural substances. She wrote, "This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable 💚🙏🏻" - (sic)

    Sonali Bendre

    Sonali Bendre

    Sonali Bendre is celebrating her first Ganesh Chaturthi following her battle against cancer. Sharing a picture of her Ganpati Bappa, the actress wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there's faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence." - (sic)

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah took to Twitter to extend her wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrote, "Wishing each and everyone a very blessed and happy #GaneshChaturthi May all our worries disappear and we get everything we deserve 🙏 🙏" - (sic)

