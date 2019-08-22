A Bollywood-style Wedding For Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal? An Insider Spills The Beans

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for a long time now. Touted to be one of the cutest couples in the tinsel town, the couple never fails to give us some relationship goals. Lately, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about their nuptials.

While the actor continues to remain tight-lipped about the impending wedding, the latest reports suggest that the childhood sweethearts are planning to have a Bollywood-style wedding at a destination location.

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that 'Judwaa 2' actor and his girlfriend have finalized Bali and Phuket as their wedding location. The source told the tabloid, "Varun and Natasha are planning a big fat Bollywood style wedding at an exotic destination. With the consent of the bride and groom, the families have decided on two destinations - Bali and Phuket."

"Varun and Natasha want a true-blue Punjabi wedding and the beach destination will add glamour to their dreamy nuptials. Once they pin the location, the families will soon start working on the logistics for the 2020 wedding," further added the source.

Looks like we have another grand wedding in store for us after Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas!

On the professional front, Varun will be next seen in his father David Dhawan's directorial, 'Coolie No 1'. The film is a modern-day adaptation of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name. Sara Ali Khan plays Varun's leading lady in this movie.

'Coolie No 1' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 1, 2020.

