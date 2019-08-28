English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Boney Kapoor Announces No Entry 2 On The Occasion Of #14YearsOfNoEntry!

    By
    |

    It has been fourteen years since the Anil Kapoor multi-starrer comedy, No Entry, hit theatres and left audiences in splits. Now, audiences can gear up for round two, as producer Boney Kapoor has announced that there will be a No Entry 2.

    Boney Kapoor Announces No Entry Sequel!

    Boney Kapoor tweeted that a sequel to No Entry is going to be made, on the occassion of '14 Years Of No Entry'. He tweeted, "The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project #14YearsofNoEntry." (sic)

    Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter to celebrate 14 years of No Entry with a hilarious tweet - "B-eing positive runs in my blood #14YearsOfNoEntry." (sic)

    No Entry's director, Anees Bazmee will be helming the sequel too. Even he took to Twitter to celebrate the film, and wrote, "14YearsOfNoEntry today! This film holds a special place in my heart. Bohot saari yaadein judi hai isse.I would like to thank everyone who was a part of this project." (sic)

    No Entry was a hit, in part because of it being a multi-starrer with Anil, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly. Sameera Reddy had made a cameo in it. We can't wait to find out who will be starring in the sequel!

    MOST READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Has Built His Entire Career On THIS; Find Out!

    More NO ENTRY News

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 2:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue