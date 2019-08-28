Boney Kapoor Announces No Entry 2 On The Occasion Of #14YearsOfNoEntry!

It has been fourteen years since the Anil Kapoor multi-starrer comedy, No Entry, hit theatres and left audiences in splits. Now, audiences can gear up for round two, as producer Boney Kapoor has announced that there will be a No Entry 2.

Boney Kapoor tweeted that a sequel to No Entry is going to be made, on the occassion of '14 Years Of No Entry'. He tweeted, "The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project #14YearsofNoEntry." (sic)

The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you 🙏 @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 26, 2019

Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter to celebrate 14 years of No Entry with a hilarious tweet - "B-eing positive runs in my blood #14YearsOfNoEntry." (sic)

No Entry's director, Anees Bazmee will be helming the sequel too. Even he took to Twitter to celebrate the film, and wrote, "14YearsOfNoEntry today! This film holds a special place in my heart. Bohot saari yaadein judi hai isse.I would like to thank everyone who was a part of this project." (sic)

No Entry was a hit, in part because of it being a multi-starrer with Anil, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly. Sameera Reddy had made a cameo in it. We can't wait to find out who will be starring in the sequel!

MOST READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Has Built His Entire Career On THIS; Find Out!