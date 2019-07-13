English
    Boney Kapoor BLASTS Kerala DGP Who Claimed 'Sridevi's Death Might Have Been A Murder'

    By
    |
    Boney Kapoor's angry reaction on Sridevi's controversy | FilmiBeat

    As shocking as it might sound, Kerala DGP (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh recently wrote a column in the Kerala Kaumudi newspaper where he mentioned that Sridevi's death 'might not have been due to accidental drowning'.

    The late actress' hubby Boney Kapoor reacted to these sensational claims while speaking to an online portal. Here's what he had to say.

    Boney Calls His Sensational Claims, 'Figment Of Imagination'

    "I don't want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody's figment of imagination," a Spotboye report quoted Boney Kapoor as saying.

    Kerala DGP Rishiraj Singh's Shocking Claims

    In his column in the newspaper, Rishiraj wrote, "My friend and the late forensic expert Dr Umadathan had told me long back that Sridevi's death might have been a murder and not an accidental death. This he told me when I asked him about Sridevi's death, out of curiosity."

    'A Person Will Never Drown In A Foot Deep Water'

    He further added, "According to him, a person will never drown in one-foot deep water, however much he drinks. He will drown only if somebody holds his both legs and sinks his head into the water."

    Sridevi's Untimely Death Was A Huge Blow For The Nation

    The actress died due to accidental drowning in her hotel room bathtub in Dubai, in 2018. She was there to attend a family wedding.

