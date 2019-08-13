Boney Kapoor Gets EMOTIONAL On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary; Says He Misses Her Every Minute

Boney Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Wish For His 'Jaan'

The filmmaker tweeted this picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi." (sic)

Anil Kapoor Says It's A Bittersweet Day

Sridevi's brother-in-law and co-actor Anil Kapoor too remembered the late actress and wrote, "Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday...We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi!" (sic)

Memories Are Always Special

The 'Mr India' actor's wife Sunita Kapoor shared this picture on Sridevi's birth anniversary and posted, "Memories are always special. Sometimes we laugh by remembering the times we cried, and we cry by remembering the days we laughed;!!! That's life. Happy birthday Sri..Miss you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️." (sic)

We Miss You Sridevi!

The actress passed away last year in Dubai due to accidental drowning. The news of her untimely death came as a big blow to the film industry.