Boney Kapoor Puts Up Sridevi’s Saree For Auction To Support A Charity And Mark Her Death Anniversary

The Hindi film industry and Indian movie going audiences are still mourning over the loss of one of India's most loved actors, Sridevi. The sudden demise of Sridevi last year came as a shock to everyone and left a deep hole in all our hearts. She was not just a talented and celebrated actress, but a beautiful soul inside and out. Now, to mark her death anniversary, her husband Boney Kapoor has decided to do something special. Read to find out.

No one can imagine the pain of loss felt by the family Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor when the former passed away in February of last year. But deciding to honor her memories and remember her as the kind-hearted soul and the beautiful person that she was, producer Boney Kapoor is doing something special to mark her first death anniversary. He has decided to support a charity by the name Concern India Foundation, which takes care of women, children, differently-abled, and the elderly. And he is doing so by putting up a beautiful Kota saree of Sridevi's to auction.

The saree has been put up on Parisera, a curated online platform which offers a range of Indian handcrafted products, for auction. Writing a touching description of the saree and its auction, Parisera penned, "Sridevi's style has evolved since her early days in the film industry. But, the six yards has been a constant reminder of her roots. Being born in a South-Indian household, the actress has worn saris as a badge of her identity and has always infused a sense of unique charisma into its pleats. For the auction, the family has chosen a Kota sari. It is light, bright and emanates the perfect essence of Sridevi. Its versatility is widely known, this stylish weave can be worn to a reception, soirée or to a simple party. Handmade silver trinkets or a string of pearls will enhance the beauty of this luxurious weave." While the bid started at Rs. 40,000, it has already gone up to Rs. 1,30,000.

Parisera invites you to participate in the auction of Actress Sridevi's handwoven Kota sari. Mr Boney Kapoor has chosen the 27-Year old Non-Profit organization Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction. https://t.co/WMI13FGsQy pic.twitter.com/WbLrOHEeT8 — Parisera.com (@parisera) February 20, 2019

A few days back, Sridevi's family, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor had gone to Sridevi's maternal home in Chennai where a prayer meet was held to mark the first death anniversary of the actress. Sridevi passed away On February 24th, 2018 due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

