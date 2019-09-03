English
    Boney Kapoor To Attend Sridevi's Wax Statue Unveiling in Madame Tussauds, Singapore

    By
    |

    While the legendary actor Sridevi's absence can never be replaced, a wax figure of the late star will be unveiled at the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The unveiling of the statue will happen on Wednesday.

    Boney Kapoor To Attend Sridevis Wax Statue Unveiling

    The late actor's husband Boney Kapoor, who could not contain his excitement, took to social media and shared the news on his Twitter account. He also shared a video that showed peeps of the making of Sridevi's wax figure. The video was originally shared on the Twitter handle of Madame Tussaud.

    "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever," Boney captioned the Tweet.

    Madame Tussauds announced the unveiling of Sridevi statue on Twitter with the caption, "As a tribute to the acting legend, we will be collecting messages from all of you to be displayed on the tribute wall during the launch!"

    Madame Tussauds' decision to add Srivedi's wax figure in their museum was apparently made on August 13, her birth anniversary. They stated that the statue will be a tribute to the late actor.

    Fans, who were also happy to know about the statue, expressed their excitement on social media. One fan wrote, "#Sridevi is not only an actress, she is a passion, an inspiration, a reason to live, a reason for u to celebrate life. There r so many people like me who lived the whole life waiting for her movie to come. There is not a single day I don't see her songs or just a picture of her." (sic)

    Sridevi, who went to Dubai for a wedding on February 24, 2018, passed away in a hotel room.

    The Padma Shri awardee has performed in movies in various languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She also received Best Actress National Award for her last film 'Mom'.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
