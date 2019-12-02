Brahmastra Diaries: Did You See Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Latest Picture From Manali?

The latest picture of Brahmastra's lead stars - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been going viral on the internet. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen listening carefully to choreographer Brinda Gopal. The choreographer shared their picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as saying "Hardworking".

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a neon jacket over a white summer dress. Ranbir, on the other side, can be seen donning a black jacket and a pair of gloves.

Earlier, Ranbir ahd spoken about Brahmastra and revealed some details about it. He had said, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."

Ranbir had also spoken about collaborating with his best friend Ayan Mukerji, who's the director of the film, and had said, "Apart from being my best friend and my favourite director, Ayan has worked on this film for six years. He is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it's not the end. That is something really exciting for me as an actor."

Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020.