Brahmastra Logo: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Big B Reveal The Most Powerful Weapon Of All!

Ayan Mukherji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Bringing together three of the finest talents of Bollywood- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has created an immense buzz among the audience.

After unveiling the first sneak-peek of Brahmastra at Kumbh Mela with the help of 150 drones, the makers have now released the official logo of this film.

Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter page to unveil the official logo and wrote, "Saare astron ka devta - #Brahmastra. Dekhiye iska official movie logo abhi! Releasing this #Christmas." Check out her tweet here-

Karan Johar too shared this video and wrote, "Not all weapons are made equal. Presenting the most powerful of all - #Brahmastra. official movie logo."

Reportedly, Ranbir plays a man named Shiva who possess special powers. Alia Bhatt's character name is Isha in the film.

Speaking about Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji had earlier revealed in an interview, "It's a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it's called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That's all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you'd expect them to be."

Ranbir had called it a "supernatural fairytale at heart." He was quoted as saying, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan (film's director Ayan Mukerji) will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and has a special appearance by Nagarjuna. The first part of this trilogy will be hitting the theatrical screens on Christmas 2019.

