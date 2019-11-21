Brahmastra: Nagarjuna To Play This Role In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer; Read Details

After more than a decade, South superstar Nagarjuna is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'. We now hear that the actor will be essaying the role of an archaeologist in this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the actor will be essaying the role of an archaeologist and has already shot for his portions in June. The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Nagarjuna's character, along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga."

The source further added, "An important event leads Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia) to Nagarjuna. The story unfolds in the ancient temple city before moving to the Himalayas. The film's antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, also come into play because of Nagarjuna's track. The adventure kicks off after all of them come face-to-face in Varanasi. A high-octane action sequence featuring them was shot earlier in the year."

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a man named Shiva who possesses special powers.

Previously in an interview, Ranbir had called Brahmastra a "supernatural fairytale at heart". The young star was quoted as saying, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Brahmastra' is a trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The first part of the film will be hitting the theatrical screens in summer 2020.

