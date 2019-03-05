English
    Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Unveil Their Film's Logo At Kumbh Mela

    Real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film has been a talking point ever since the makers made its official announcement. The trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

    Yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the makers unveiled the official logo of the film in an innovative manner. Have a look at it here-

    For The First Time Ever

    In a one-of-a-kind initiative, the makers launched drones fitted with lights into the sky to form a unique Brahmastra logo at Kumbh Mela. We hear that over 150 drones were used for this unique promotional activity and they were flying as high as 150 meters from the ground.

    A Perfect Frame

    Ranbir and Alia strike a pose as the film's logo lit up the sky.

    The 'Brahmastra' Trio

    Alia shared this click on her Instagram story where she, Ranbir and Ayan are seen gazing at the sky.

    Team Brahmastra Seek Blessings

    In yet another picture, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan are seen participating in the puja at Kumbh Mela.

    Earlier while opening up about this fantasy adventure, Ranbir had called the film a 'modern day fairy-tale' with "all the characters in it having supernatural powers." The actor was quoted as saying, "Ayan, my best friend, has taken five years to write this film. He has written it in three parts and it's a new type of film."

    On comparisons with Baahubali, he added that the film is nothing like the Prabhas starrer and said, "Brahmastra is set in the present day, in contemporary Mumbai."

    Produced by Karan Johar, the first part of the film is slated to release in Christmas 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
